An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with Windsor's second murder of the year in what police are calling a 'targeted incident.'

Police announced Monday during a news conference at Windsor Police headquarters that the suspect is facing charges of first-degree murder, uttering death threats, and wearing a face mask in the commission of an offence.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East between McDougall Street and Mercer Street.

Once on scene, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from a stab wound.

Investigation Services Superintendent Paolo Di Carlo says officers began life-saving measures, including CPR, until emergency medical services arrived, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Thanks to the help of witnesses, officers tracked down and arrested a suspect within 15 minutes at a residence in the 1500 block of Goyeau Street," he told the news conference.

Di Carlo says this case remains an active investigation.

"Incidents like this, particularly involving young people, are deeply concerning for the community. At this time, we believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety," he says.

Because it remains an active investigation, police are not commenting on whether the victim and the suspect were known to each other, the possible motive in the case, the type of weapon used, or if a weapon was recovered.

Di Carlo says this is a devastating incident, particularly given the age of the victim.

"Our investigators are working diligently to ensure accountability, and we remain committed to the safety of our community," he says.

The suspect's name will be released once he has attended his first court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.