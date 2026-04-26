A Windsor teenager has died after a stabbing, with police treating the case as a suspected homicide.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of McDougall Avenue.

A 16-year-old male suffering from apparent stab wounds was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect was located and arrested a short time later in the 1500 block of Goyeau Street.

Additional updates will be provided as available.