The union representing workers at Clear Medical Imaging has confirmed bargaining with the employer is ongoing.

Unifor Local 2458 states that contract negotiations are ongoing with the employer with a strike deadline set for 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The local represents approximately 130 members throughout Windsor-Essex and Chatham.

The union states that they hope a deal can be reached by the deadline.

AM800 News has learned that a work stoppage is in place at Clear Medical Imaging, with the company postponing appointments until further notice.

Clear Medical Imaging has five locations in Windsor, one in LaSalle, one in Tecumseh, one in Essex, and one location in Chatham-Kent.