Labour strife is looming at Clear Medical Imaging.

A strike deadline has been set for 11:59 p.m. Thursday as the union representing 130 workers at 11 locations in Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Tecumseh say there have been challenges in negotiations.

Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher says “The ongoing issues at Clear Medical Imaging highlight the dangerous consequences of healthcare privatization in Ontario. When profit becomes the priority, patient care suffers and workers face increased pressure under poor working conditions. We need to ensure that quality public healthcare and fair treatment for workers are prioritized in our community.”

The union says there are over 900 patients on a waitlist for critical imaging services and staffing shortages are affecting care delivery.

Unifor says it is actively engaging local hospitals, healthcare practitioners, municipal governments and labour councils to discuss the broader implications of a strike and potential impact on health services in the region.

Key issues in negotiations include benefits, wages, working conditions, contracting out/work ownership and securing union representation for staff.

“Despite the challenges, our members are determined to stand firm for a fair deal,” said Unifor Local 2458 Secretary-Treasurer Mike Kisch. “We hope the employer will take this deadline seriously and return to the table with a commitment to resolve these critical issues.”

The union says 99% of workers voted in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

The members work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists, clerical and administrative staff.