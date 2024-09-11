Windsor's police chief is describing last Friday's fatal shooting involving a city police officer as tragic.

"It is tragic all around," says Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire. "It's tragic for the individual who lost his life as a result of the incident. It's tragic for the police officers who are involved, the trauma that they go through. The 911 communicators who are involved."

Chief Bellaire could not get into specifics about the incident while speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive.

The chief says the incident is under the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit.

"Again, this is one of those cases I think when everything shakes out and it's reviewed, we're probably going to be having conversations about access to supports for people who are showing for years that they need some kind of support system," he said, referring to mental health and addiction issues.

Chief Bellaire says the service is assisting its members.

"For our members who are affected, we probably have one of the best reintegration and support systems in the country for our members," says Bellaire. "It's just very hard as chief of police to do this and there's been a few times now where I've been in executive roles and I've had to deal with this with our police service."



AM800 news reported last Friday, officers were called to the 700 block of Goyeau Street around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a person with a weapon.



Police said a 57-year-old man was shot and killed by a Windsor police officer.



The police service also said an officer suffered a minor injury during the altercation and described it as a minor cut.



The SIU is currently investigating the shooting and has said two knives were involved in the incident.



Forensic investigators from the SIU were in the city over the weekend gathering information at the scene.



The SIU says it aims to have investigations completed within 120 days.

