The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....periods of rain ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 27.

Tonight....partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 17.

Sunday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 25 except 16 near Lake Erie. Humidex 30.

Sunday night....cloudy. Low 15.

Monday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 10.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.