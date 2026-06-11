Windsor’s mayor urges PM Carney to avoid a bad trade deal with the U.S. just to open the Gordie Howe Bridge

Windsor’s mayor is stressing the need for the federal government to avoid making a bad trade deal with the U.S. just to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Canada and the United States announced Thursday that they have agreed to postpone the opening of the crossing.

According to a statement from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the decision is to allow more time to address outstanding issues.

Mayor Drew Dilkens posted on X Thursday following the announcement that “Although we would all like the Gordie Howe International Bridge to open, Canada need not fall on bent knee to make it happen. Get us a great trade deal Mark Carney.”

The decision to postpone the opening comes as invitations had been sent out for a ribbon-cutting on Friday on the $6.4 billion bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit.

Dilkens told AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show that we paid for this as a country; Canadians put all the money on the table because the Americans did not want to contribute, which led to the partnership with the State of Michigan.

“Because we are fully invested in this, the U.S. hasn’t invested,” he says. “When you listen to Donald Trump or read his Truth Social post where he’s talking about how Canada needs to fully compensate the United States, you just shake your head and say, ‘What are you talking about, guy? What are you actually talking about here?’”

The latest setback also comes as U.S. President Trump is again saying the American economy does not need anything from Canada, and he is “not looking to renew” the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known in Canada as CUSMA.

The deal faces a mandatory review and a July 1 deadline for renewal.

Dilkens says that we know Trump’s comments are bluster and about his posture toward Canada.

“Like, so much has been not true here. Because we’ve come so far, I would hate to watch our prime minister or his team say, ‘You know what, we just have to get the Gordie Howe Bridge open; what’s it going to take?’ and to make a bad deal and give more to the United States to make it happen. Wait for the right time; we’re behind him,” he says.

President Donald Trump said in February the U.S. would need to be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open. White House officials have said that the president’s position is unchanged.

The Gordie Howe Bridge is co-owned by the governments of Canada and Michigan.

The bridge’s construction was paid in full by Canada, and those costs are meant to be recovered through bridge tolls that will be shared with Michigan once it’s fully paid for.

Dilkens says that we know what we’ve gone through as a community to even get this bridge built.

“Until the first car crosses the bridge, even the ribbon-cutting might have been able to happen, but until that first car actually crosses and the bridge is fully staffed and opened for business, it won’t feel real to me,” he says.

The bridge has faced significant pushback from members of the Moroun family, who own the competing Ambassador Bridge.