Gordie Howe bridge opening delayed

The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Gordie Howe Bridge is shown under construction between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Canada and the United States have agreed to postpone the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

According to a statement from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the decision is to allow more time to address outstanding issues.

Chuck Andary, interim chief executive officer and chief legal officer of the authority, said the decision reflects a joint commitment to ensure the cross-border span is ready before it begins operations.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a vital economic link for Canada and the United States,” Andary said in a statement. “As we work towards an opening date, we are taking a collaborative approach, reflecting our shared ambition for this trade corridor.”

The bridge, which will connect Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., is expected to play a key role in facilitating trade between the two countries, one of the busiest commercial corridors in North America.

Andary added that progress on the project to date reflects the efforts of workers on both sides of the border.

“We appreciate the efforts of workers on both sides of the border to get the bridge to its current state of readiness,” he said.

No new timeline was announced.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens posted to social media immediately after the announcement saying although he wants to see the bridge open, he doesn’t think it should be at a cost to Canadians, calling on the Prime Minister to continue working towards fair trade deals for our country.

“Although we would all like the Gordie Howe bridge to open, Canada need not fall on bent knee to make it happen. Get us a great trade deal Mark Carney!” read the post.