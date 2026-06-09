Confirming opening of Gordie Howe Bridge, PM Carney calls it ‘positive news’

Prime Minister Mark Carney is calling the long-awaited opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge “positive news” after reports on Monday said that the bridge would open later this week.

“The bridge will be open at the end of the week. A symbol of, but also a fact of co-operation between our countries,” Carney said to reporters on Tuesday in Ottawa ahead of a cabinet meeting. “Great for Canadians going across the border, Americans coming across the border and for commerce.”

On Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans, the Detroit News reported that a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Windsor-Detroit crossing is expected to take place Friday, with the bridge officially opening to traffic on June 15.

“I just want to salute those who constructed it on both sides, and (we are) looking forward to getting it done,” Carney later added.

In an interview with AM800 in Windsor on Tuesday morning, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he had yet to receive an official invitation to the bridge’s opening.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield’s office, meanwhile, told CTV News that they have not yet received any direct information about an opening.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) also would not confirm an opening date in a statement to CTV News on Monday.

“The project team is progressing well toward a spring opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will be a vital economic link between the two countries,” Tara Carson, spokesperson for the WDBA said. “Additional details will be shared in the coming days.”

Construction on the bridge began in 2018 and its opening has recently been stalled amid trade tensions between Canada and the U.S.

Earlier this year, CTV News reported that both sides were trying to quietly negotiate an opening date after U.S. President Donald Trump complained in February that Canada was not treating the U.S. fairly on trade. Trump went on a lengthy tirade that included the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge as part of his grievance.

READ MORE: Gordie Howe bridge: Officials try to avoid angering Trump

The cable-stayed bridge - which has an estimated cost of $6.4 billion - will have three Canadian-bound and three U.S.-bound lanes and will be among the top five longest bridges in North America.

A deal to construct the project was first signed in 2012 as part of the Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, during which Canada agreed to front the full construction costs and recoup its investment through tolls. The federal government will later split the money with Michigan once the money has been recouped.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, “I hope so” when asked if the bridge will open. He later added “let’s see what really happens.”

With files from CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur and CTV Windsor’s Robert Lothian