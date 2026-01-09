Windsor's jobless rate has dropped.

According to Statistics Canada, Windsor's rate dipped four basis points to 7.7 per cent last month.

In November, the city's rate was 8.1 per cent after sitting at 9.6 per cent in October.

StatsCan says December saw a boost in the number of people looking for work, driving the unemployment rate higher at the end of the year in the country.

The agency says the Canadian economy added 8,200 jobs last month, with gains concentrated in full-time work.

The country's unemployment rate rose to 6.8 per cent in December from 6.5 per cent a month earlier as a growing labour force outpaced job gains in Ontario and Quebec in particular.

Economists had expected a net loss of 5,000 jobs in December to offset strong employment growth in the previous three months.

Belleville-Quinte West, Ont., has has the highest unemployment rate in Canada at 10.6 per cent.

— with files from The Canadian Press