OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says a boost in the number of people looking for work in December drove the unemployment rate higher at the end of the year.

The agency says the economy added 8,200 jobs last month with gains concentrated in full-time work.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.8 per cent in December from 6.5 per cent a month earlier as a growing labour force outpaced job gains in Ontario and Quebec in particular.

Economists had expected a net loss of 5,000 jobs in December to offset strong employment growth in the previous three months.

Young workers aged 15 to 24 accounted for 27,000 job losses last month, giving back gains seen in November and October.

Statistics Canada says the labour market faced headwinds from U.S. tariffs through much of 2025 but conditions improved for job seekers toward the end of the year.