A significant drop in the unemployment rate in the Windsor area.

The region's jobless rate fell to 8.1 per cent in November after sitting at 9.6 per cent in October.

Statistics Canada says the national economy added 54,000 jobs last month compared with expectations for a small drop in employment.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.5 per cent from 6.9 per cent in October, with 26,000 fewer people working or looking for work in Canada.

Statistics Canada says job gains were concentrated in part-time work and youth aged 15 to 24-a demographic that has struggled through a tough labour market so far this year.

The healthcare and social assistance sector led gains with 46,000 new positions, while the wholesale and retail trade industry shed 34,000 jobs.

StatCan says the Canadian economy added 181,000 jobs from September through November after a relatively slow start to the year for a labour market coping with U.S. tariff uncertainty.

with files from the Canadian Press