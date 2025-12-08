Windsor-Essex has hit its highest employment ever.

About 246,300 people were working in November, and the jobless rate dropped to 8.1 per cent , according to Statistics Canada.

From October to November, the unemployment rate fell by 1.5 percentage points.

Justin Falconer, the Chief Executive Officer of Workforce WindsorEssex, said the region added 5,500 new jobs last month.

"Some of our best hiring sectors was in health care and social services, education services, and also manufacturing. Manufacturing is actually also at an all time high for the number of people working in manufacturing right now," he said.

Holiday hiring is boosting retail and service work.

Falconer said youth unemployment sits at 14 per cent, the lowest number the region has seen in two years.

"Of that 5,500 new jobs, about 60 per cent of them right now are part-time jobs, and those are important jobs for youth to be able to access and find," said Falconer.

"I think that's part of the reason why our unemployment numbers are falling so quick because now for the first time in a while youth are actually being able to get into the job market and secure those jobs."

When asked about the economic momentum, Falconer said Windsor-Essex is "not out of the woods" with ongoing trade uncertainty lingering.

He did note however that more companies are choosing Canada for expansion, including Minth Group , whose $300-million investment in a manufacturing plant is expected to bring 1,100 jobs to Windsor.

"Those types of investments really help move the needle. We saw Stellantis say that they were bringing back the third shift . It's another sort of shot in the arm for our economy," he said.

Falconer said Windsor would see benefits from another major construction project with the completion of the battery plant and the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge early next year.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian