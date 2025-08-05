The next phase of a $300-million investment in a manufacturing plant in Windsor is moving ahead with the announcement of a key partnership.

Minth Group has announced a joint venture with AISIN Corporation, a Tier One automotive supplier based in Japan.

AISIN is major supplier to Toyota and other top global automakers. With 191 consolidated companies and more than 120,000 employees worldwide, AISIN recorded revenues exceeding $34 billion US in its most recent fiscal year.

Tuesday's announcement will kick start phase two of construction of a site already underway at 5000 Cabana Road East on 54 acres at the Windsor International Airport.

A second 150,000 sq. ft. facility will be constructed along with Minth's 379-thousand sq. ft. facility already underway.

AISIN America's president and COO Scott Turpin said the two companies agreed to the joint venture in order to combine strengths in supplying customers with more competitive products that offer better performance and prices.

"All of us are already aware that the market needs are ever changing, and trade related challenges in each country and each region have been exceedingly difficult to predict, and the competitive environment surrounding us is also getting ever tighter," Turpin said.

Turpin said AISIN looks forward to the opportunity for growth in the Windsor market during a time of trade related challenges.

"Under such circumstances we are convinced that joining forces with Minth Group, and their long and proven experience with battery skeletal components, and Europe and China, along with AISIN's advanced aluminum extrusion technology know-how, we will certainly be able to create a strong production base for our North American markets," Turpin said.

The new site is expected to generate hundreds of new jobs to produce key aluminum, steel, and polymer-based parts for electric vehicle platforms across North America.

Turpin said the partnership will forge ahead regardless of the continued trade war with the United States and believes it will be short lived.

"With the support of high level engineers, and the highly motivated skilled workforce here in the City of Windsor, and its nearby communities, we will strive to response quickly to the requirements from our customers and end users in the hopes that it will lead to expanded investments and more job creation in the future," Turpin said.

Officials said the phase two announcement included Minth's original commitment to create 1,100 direct jobs.

Rosati Construction is building both facilities.