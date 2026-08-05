‘Windsor won’: Dilkens on the opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge multi-use path

The last portion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will officially open today.

The multi-use path will allow cyclists, runners, and pedestrians to cross the border free of charge.

The pathway will open Wednesday at 8 a.m. to the public. This comes after the bridge opened to vehicular traffic on July 27.

The path will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer months, with last entry at 7 p.m.

Those walking or cycling across the bridge are reminded to bring required documentation, such as a passport, for entry/re-entry into both Canada and the United States.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says this is something the community fought hard to have on this new bridge.

“Being able to walk and ride your bike across the bridge was one of those community battles in the course of that 25 year history. When I look at everything put together... Windsor won. We stuck together, and we won. We’ve got a great roadway leading to a great bridge, and the ability to ride your bike and cross it on foot - something you haven’t been able to do for 50 years - it’s going to be exciting for everyone who lives here.”

He says it’s too early to say if the city will launch any initiatives linked to the pathway specifically.

“I still think you’re going to have active interest from cyclists who want to cross the Gordie Howe Bridge, connect on the Detroit side into the Detroit network which is quite strong and robust as well. And so, we’ll figure it out over time. And I think that will drive where we make some investments moving forward because we want to make sure that we capitalize on the tourism initiatives that this presents.”

Dilkens says from being on the bridge for the ribbon-cutting, to watching the pathway open, it’s been incredible.

“There were so many community fights and passionate battles where the community said ‘we demand the best for our city’. And I was so proud on the opening day to stand on the bridge and look at it, and what we got for our fight, and think of the roadway that we got and the beautiful parks, and trails that align the Herb Gray Parkway... it’s just all so exciting.”

Those cycling or walking across the bridge on opening day are asked to be patient as a high number of users are expected.

Users are reminded that there is no on-site parking at either port of entry. In Windsor, parking is available at the Malden Park trailhead. In Detroit, parking is available at the Clark Park trailhead.