Pedestrians and cyclists can cross Gordie Howe Bridge starting August 5

The multi-use path for cyclists and pedestrians to use when crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge. January 2026. (Source: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority)

An opening date has been set for the multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says the Gordie Howe will open to pedestrians and cyclists on Wednesday August 5.

Gordie Howe International Bridge The Gordie Howe International Bridge is seen from the Canadian side in Windsor, Ont., on July 8, 2026. The long-awaited international crossing is scheduled to open to traffic on July 27. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

The multi-use path will allow cyclists, runners, and pedestrians to cross the border free of charge, separate from vehicular traffic.

The path on the new bridge is highlighted on the cover of this year’s Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island 2026/2027 Official Visitors Guide.

The bridge authority is encouraging the public to watch its website and social media channels for additional information ahead of the August 5 opening.

The bridge will open to vehicular traffic on Monday July 27.