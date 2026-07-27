Gordie Howe International Bridge officially open; Howe family first to cross

A monumental moment for the Howe family as they were the first ones to officially cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The $6.4-billion span opened to traffic at noon Monday after eight years of construction and over 25-years of planning.

The bridge is named after Gordie Howe, a Canadian hockey player who played 26 seasons in the NHL, most of that time with the Detroit Red Wings, and was known as “Mr. Hockey”.

The new international crossing will create a direct, highway-to-highway connection between Highway 401 and I-75.

A Canada-only ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, where members of the Howe family were in attendance, along with local, provincial, and federal dignitaries.

Gordie Howe, grandson to the hockey legend, says his grandpa would have thought the bridge was very cool.

“Joy, and amazement, and wonder at the architecture of the bridge. Just what a historic and just incredible structure it is. When you’re on the bridge and you look up... it’s just amazing, the symmetry.”

am800-news-howe-family-bridge-july-27-2026 Gordie Howe, grandson to hockey icon Gordie Howe, and his wife Margaret speak to reporters after being the first ones to officially cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge. July 27, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

He says it was incredible to cross first.

“It feels a little bit surreal as well because we were the only car out there, and then pulling in and there are dozens of border patrol agents greeting us there - all with smiles, and everyone is very happy. If anything... just a bit surreal.”

Howe says there has been a lot of turmoil over this bridge, but he’s happy it’s now open.

“It’s been strange to observe from afar, for sure, and I know it’s been frustrating for a lot of people. And so, I think that makes today all the more amazing that it has actually opened today, and a lot of people are very happy.”

It was announced that the bridge would be named after Gordie Howe in May 2015.

The 2.5-kilometre bridge features six lanes, 16 toll lanes, and 60 inspection lanes between Canada and the U.S.