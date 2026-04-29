Friends and family are mourning 16-year-old Shane Cushman, whom CTV News Windsor has confirmed was the victim of Sunday’s fatal stabbing.

Kaleb Metivier identified himself as one of Cushman’s best friends and is planning a tribute...

"I’m getting a tattoo on my hand to symbolizes his memory along with my other friends who were close to him," says Metivier.

Another high school friend said no one should lose their life so young.

"No one deserves to go out that soon," she said.

On a GoFundMe page , Cushman’s family say they hope his death brings "...more attention to youth fighting and violence in Windsor and reminds people that this isn’t something to ignore."

Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 26, officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Once on scene, they located a 16-year-old male suffering from a stab wound.

Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR, until emergency medical services arrived. Police say the victim was then transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers say they tracked down and arrested the suspect at a residence in 1500 block of Goyeau Street.

Hatem Hameed, 18, has been formally charged with first-degree murder, uttering threats to cause death, and wearing a facemask in the commission of an offence.

This is the second homicide recorded in Windsor in 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com .

-With files from AM800's Dustin Coffman and CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell