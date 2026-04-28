An 18-year-old man has been formally charged in Windsor's second murder of the year.

Windsor police have charged Hatem Hameed with first-degree murder, uttering threats to cause death, and wearing a face mask in the commission of an offence.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, officers responded to a call on Sunday around 6 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East between McDougall Street and Mercer Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound.

Officers started life-saving measures, including CPR, until emergency medical services arrived, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the suspect was quickly tracked down by officers and was arrested at a home in the 1500 block of Goyeau Street.

Investigators are calling the incident a 'targeted incident' and say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.