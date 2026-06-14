Windsor Spitfires wrap up 2026 OHL priority selection

The Windsor Spitfires have completed the 2026 OHL Priority Selection in Kingston.

Windsor selected eight forwards, five defencemen and two goaltenders over the two-day draft, highlighted by forward Lauchlan Whelan, taken 16th overall from the U16 AAA Quinte Red Devils on Friday night.

am800-news-LauchlanWhelan2-June2026 Windsor Spitfires take forward Lauchlan Whelan in first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. (Photo courtesy of David Pickering @_picks_pics)

Among the later picks, the Spitfires added size on the blue line with defencemen Jake LaMontagne, Quentin Graham and six-foot-three Kane Grayson, while also selecting right-shot defender Mcallister King.

Up front, Cameron Jolicoeur and Belle River-native Kai Duquette bring physicality, while centres Jack Trupiano, Kole Gahunia and Stefano Chiavetti add depth down the middle.

In goal, Windsor picked Nolan Hardy in the 8th round and followed up with Nathan Croskery in the 12th.

The Spitfires will open the 2026-27 season in London on Friday, Sept. 18, and will return home to face the Knights on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the WFCU Centre.

The complete regular season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 16.