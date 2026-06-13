Windsor Spitfires take forward Lauchlan Whelan in first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. (Source: OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires have made their first pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Windsor selected forward Lauchlan Whelan 16th overall Friday night, out of the U16 AAA Quinte Red Devils.

Whelan, 16, from Cobourg, says he’s excited to get started with the Spitfires.

“It was just a dream come true in that moment to hear my name called and to represent my organization and represent my league it’s something truly special to me,” he said.

He said the early interaction with the team made a strong impression.

“The one with Windsor was extremely special. Mr. [Bill] Bowler was able to attend my house and we hosted him. Having him down was something truly special,” Whelan said.

“We just clicked right off the start, the vibe and everything, I just felt like it was at home.”

Whelan said he’s eager to build a connection with the Windsor fan base.

“I just want to say that we’re going to have one hell of a run. It’s going to be a super fun journey and we can’t wait to get started,” he said.

The opening round saw all 20 teams make selections, with Oshawa taking Vaughan centre Kane Cloutier first overall.

The draft continues Saturday in Kingston with rounds 2 through 15.