Windsor vs London in OHL home opener

The home opener for the Windsor Spitfires 2026-2027 season has been announced.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says the Spits will clash with the rival London Knights in a home and home series in just 100-days.

Windsor will play in London on Friday, September 18th and will return home to face the Knights on Saturday, September 19th at the WFCU Centre at 7:05 p.m.

The complete regular season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 16th.

The Spitfires had a 44-15-6-and-3 record and advanced to the Western Conference final this past season, where the team lost to the Kitchener Rangers, who went on to win the Memorial Cup.