The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight in Guelph against the Storm.

The Spits are coming off a 5-2 victory on Thanksgiving Day against the visiting Oshawa Generals.

Overall, Windsor is first in the OHL with a 6-1-1 record with 13 points, while the Storm are in 19th overall with a 2-5-1 record, sitting with five points.

On Tuesday, the Spitfires were ranked number 9 in the country in the Top-10 Rankings for the Canadian Hockey League.

Windsor's captain, Liam Greentree, continues to excel this year as a league leader - sitting tied for first place in points at 16, and first in assists with 13.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:07 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.