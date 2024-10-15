The Windsor Spitfires are nationally ranked.

The Canadian Hockey League is out with its week 3 CHL Top-10 Rankings with the Spitfires coming in at number 9 in the country.



The Spit went 2-1 this past weekend beating Brampton on the road Friday night, losing in Erie Saturday night and winning at home Monday afternoon against the Oshawa Generals.



Windsor is now 6-1-1 and sit atop of the OHL standings with 13 points.



The Moncton Wildcats are ranked number one in the country followed by the Brampton Steelheads, who were ranked number one last week.



London is ranked sixth in the country while Niagara is ranked eighth.



The Spitfires are back in action Friday night in Guelph.

