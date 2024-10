The Windsor Spitfires celebrated Thanksgiving with a 5-2 win over Oshawa before more than five-thousand fans at the WFCU Centre Monday.

Liam Greentree had a goal and three assists, while Illya Protas had a goal and two assists for the Spits, who are now 6-1-and-1 and first overall in the OHL standings.



The Spitfires are back in action Friday night in Guelph.