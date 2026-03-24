A local petition is once again circulating to save Sandpoint Beach.

Angelo Marignani, the city's ward 7 councillor, says Windsor residents are signing the petition as they plead for substantial safety upgrades to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

Sandpoint Beach was fenced off and closed to swimmers in mid-June 2025, after a 15-year-old drowned and two earlier fatalities.

In July 2025, Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner recommended the city immediately conduct a comprehensive safety audit of Sandpoint Beach, which is currently being conducted by the Lifesaving Society of Canada. City administration is also conducting a review of the Sandpoint Beach Master Plan.

The master plan calls for the relocation of the beach eastward. As part of the city's 2026 budget, $1.5-million in funding was approved to replace the existing playground, along with the addition of a new splash pad.

Marignani says the city is expected to receive the final report from the Lifesaving Society in April. City administration will then review all of the information and put together a report for council to view in late May.

He adds that it's important to have community input.

"We should have an answer by late May, that's when it will come back to council and that's when people really have to voice their concern or voice their support - especially on this beautiful waterfront property that we have."

He says he knows the fence is an eyesore, but safety is more important.

"This sort of ensures that there is that safety factor involved until we get the review from upper levels, or experts in the field, and then we can say.. okay, based on this information we can safely move forward, and know that the park that we're presenting now is going to be safe and enjoyable."

Marignani says until all the reports have been received by council, the beach will be closed.

"I just want to remind our residents that the beach remains closed, particularly over the long May weekend, and I would hope that no one goes near the west end of Sandpoint. And if you are out there and you see people who are in the water, do the Canadian thing and say 'hey!'... they might not know it's dangerous over there, you shouldn't swim there."

Marignani says there will be an increase in auxiliary officers once the warm weather hits the region, specifically around the Victoria Day long weekend.

A link to the petition can be found by clicking here.

Aside from the $1.5-million in the 2026 budget for the splash pad, no additional funds were allocated for the beach.

Based on the city's Sandpoint Beach Master Plan, the relocation of the beach east would cost $15-million.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kristen Siapas