A local city councillor wants Sandpoint Beach to be prioritized in next year's budget.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani issued a notice of motion during Monday's council meeting looking to get the wheels in motion to implement the 2024 Master Plan for Sandpoint Beach, and looking to prioritize beach improvements in the 2026 budget.

This motion came forward after a 15-year-old boy drowned on May 18. His body was recovered by the OPP dive team the following day - prompting concerns of the beach's safety.

The proposed master plan calls for the relocation of the beach east to steer clear of a steep drop-off and strong currents at the western edge, where the Detroit River meets Lake St. Clair.

Now that the notice of motion has been presented, it will be discussed and voted on at the next meeting of council, where Marignani says he will submit details of the motion, which would include funding for the plan, funding for the capital budget, a development process for the plan, and that the plan be deemed a priority in the 2026 capital budget process.

Marignani says this motion is to allow for the conversation to happen.

"The prime objective of bringing it up is to prioritize the spending of the master plan in the 2026 capital budget."

He says this needs to stop.

"We have the answer, we know what the solution is and that is moving the beach to its eastern side. So we have to do what we need to do to make it safe. It's a gem, our waterfronts are the reason we love Windsor."

Marignani says the motion will look at all options - including closing the beach until the issue is resolved.

"Safety first and foremost, it's on the table. Everything is on the table, and that's why we need the discussion. The discussion is not going to happen unless we ask for it. The notice of motion is asking for it, or else the discussion would only occur at the next budget meeting when we'd bring it up."

Earlier this year, council asked for more information before voting on whether or not to approve the plan.

The estimated price tag to move and revitalize the beach area is $15-million.

Since the beach opened in 1980, nine people have drowned in the water near Sandpoint Beach.

Council's next meeting will be held on June 9 at 10 a.m.