The 2026 proposed City of Windsor budget was tabled Monday morning.

A total of $1.5 million has been earmarked for a splash pad at Sandpoint Beach in Ward 7.

Coun. Angelo Marignani said a portion of the funds were previously allocated as part of the 2024 Sandpoint master plan.

"In the master plan the enclosed area on the eastern end of the beach would have the sandy area, that the people currently have, but there would also be a splash pad placed in that area, with the master plan, having the beach shifted to the east end by Kayak Cove and that would be around the Stop 26 area," he said.

Marignani said it will be a wonderful amenity for beach goers.

"Now you can have the vista of the Great Lakes, which is probaly one of the most beautiful views here in Windsor, or one of them of course. And then you can also have your kids and families enjoying a cool down," said Marignani.

"With climate change this is important to have these green areas where people can get that relief, and a splash pad seems to be one of the ways the city is doing that."

Marignani said before it can be installed there's still work to be done.

"At this time we're still waiting for the lifeguard society of Canada to come back with their recommendations on the master plan, but, I do believe that the one that was put forward in 2024, that was passed unanimously by council, I believe that one will remain valid when they return with that report," he said.