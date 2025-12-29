Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has appointed its next president and CEO.

Kristin Kennedy will take the reins effective April 2026.

Since 2020, Kennedy has served as president and CEO of Erie Shores Healthcare, following her tenure as chief nursing executive.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for WRH as the organization advances plans for a new state-of-the-art acute care hospital for Windsor-Essex.

The WRH board said Kennedy’s experience and vision will help position the hospital for the future, ensuring stability and progress as the region prepares for its next era in health care.

Current acting president and CEO Karen Riddell will remain in her role through the transition before retiring in spring 2026.

The leadership search began in September after David Musyj confirmed he would stay in London , and Riddell's retirement looming.

ESHC released a statement congratulating Kennedy in her new role and said its board intends to name an interim CEO later this winter.