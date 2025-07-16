David Musyj will not return to Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH).

The president and CEO had been seconded to London Health Sciences Centre more than a year ago to lead the organization through an operating and financial challenge.

Musyj's departure was confirmed by WRH Board of Directors on Wednesday.

"As you know, my Windsor team is close to my heart. I want to sincerely thank the Board, leadership team, staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, and Windsor-Essex residents for their unwavering support throughout my career," said Musyj in a statement to WRH staff.

"I have had an exceptional journey at WRH and will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that Windsor's new hospital becomes a reality," he added.

Musyj plans to stay in London for an extended period of time as that hospital's recovery stays on track.

Acting President and CEO Karen Riddell, will continue to retirement plans in spring 2026.

WRH will initiate a recruitment process for a new president and CEO, as well as separately for a new chief nursing executive and vice president, later this summer.