The recruitment process for a new president and CEO at Windsor Regional Hospital is making progress.

An update was provided on Thursday evening following the hospital's board meeting.

The recruitment process is being done by the Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors, who has formed a committee and hired an executive search firm.

This comes after David Musyj announced in mid-July that he would not return to Windsor, and would remain as supervisor at the London Health Sciences Centre. Acting president and CEO, Karen Riddell, will be retiring in March 2026.

Riddell and the hospital's board chair, Ian McLeod, stated Thursday that an ad to promote the position will be up in the next few days, with the official posting to be launched in the coming weeks.

Riddell says she believes many people will apply for the job.

"I'm sure there will be lots of interest, we've got lots of excitement going on in the community especially with the new hospital coming, so I imagine it'll be attractive to a lot of people with that skill set."

McLeod says it is big shoes to fill.

"If you look at the attributes of what we're looking for, it's a very, very difficult position to fill, and the individual is filling big shoes in David Musyj who ran this organization prior to even the merger in 2013 of what created Windsor Regional Hospital. So, it will be a very, very tough position to fill."

He says the executive search firm and the committee are finalizing the ad and the posting at this time.

"The process will take its time from that, they will narrow it down to a long list of candidates sometime in November for us to go through the interview process. And then we hope to get it to a short list of candidates that will be interviewed in the month of December."

McLeod says the hope is to have the position filled before Christmas.

When asked what attributes the board is looking for from the individual who will fill this position, McLeod said that will be detailed in the posting, but the posting is still being finalized.

He states that the posting will go across Canada, and will likely reach into the United States as well.