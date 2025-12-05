The Windsor Police Service Board will soon begin a search for a new deputy chief.

The board met on Thursday and passed a motion to keep the same three-person committee from the previous search for the chief for the deputy chief role.

Internal candidates will be encouraged to apply for this position, however, the search will extend outside of the organization as well.

The former deputy chief, Jason Crowley, was announced as the new chief of Windsor Police on November 24.

That move came following the retirement of Jason Bellaire.

In the meantime, the Windsor Police Service has appointed Kenneth Cribley as acting deputy chief of operations, effective December 7, 2025.

Cribley assumes the role that was held by Jason Crowley after he was promoted to chief.

A social media post by the Windsor Police Service says that Cribley brings more than 31 years of service and extensive experience across frontline operations, investigations, and professional standards. His leadership and expertise provide stability and guidance to our Operations Branch during this transition period.

Board Chair and ward 6 councillor, Jo-Anne Gignac, says that position needs to be filled.

"Chief Crowley has left operations, and we need somebody to sit in that chair. So, we will begin the process as soon as I can convene a meeting, and we'll begin, and we'll get ourselves a deputy chief."

She says the position will be open to anyone interested.

"We'll encourage internal candidates to apply, but we will be going outside as we have in the past."

Gignac says it will be another lengthy process.

"I assume that we'll probably tap the same timeline, so five to six months. And hope that we're finished, that was an extensive undertaking for the chiefs position."

The process of finding a new chief started back in May 2025.

Crowley is the 20th chief in the department's history.