The chief of the Windsor Police Service has announced his retirement.

Jason Bellaire will be retiring from his role effective November 2025.

Bellaire was appointed chief at the end of November 2022 after serving as acting chief since April 2022 following the resignation of chief Pam Mizuno.

His appointment as chief was for a five-year term that took effect on December 1, 2022.

Bellaire is Windsor's 19th police chief and he has been a member of the Windsor Police Service since 1995.

In a statement, Bellaire says it's been a pleasure and a privilege to serve such a great community and to work alongside an incredible and dedicated team of professionals.

The Windsor Police Service Board will discuss recruitment steps at their next board meeting which is set for Thursday, March 20.