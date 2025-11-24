Windsor has a new top cop.

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley is the new chief of police, succeeding Jason Bellaire.

Crowley is a 32-year veteran of the local force and becomes the 20th chief in the department's history.

Crowley says he has several priorities.

"Top priority is service delivery," says Crowley. "You know, taking care of our members because if we don't take care of our members, our service delivery will suffer as well. So those are my top two, I think, for sure, but there's definitely many priorities."

He says there's a lot of work to do.

"We have made so much ground under Chief Bellaire's leadership, but there's still places to go, there's work to do, and we will continue to do that," he says. "I definitely have some tweaks and some ideas of my own, but we will continue to do the things that we do really well."

Ward 6 councillor and police services board chair Jo-Anne Gignac says Crowley brings extensive expertise to the position.

"The experience that Chief Crowley brings to the table, I think, is evident," says Gignac. "He has served in positions where he knows the policy and people on the front line; he knows the challenges that are facing the policing service here in the City of Windsor and across Canada for that matter."

Crowley says the police services board has given him a three-year contract.

Former chief Jason Bellaire announced earlier this year he would be retiring in November.

Bellaire was named chief in November 2022 after serving as acting chief for seven months following the resignation of Pam Mizuno.