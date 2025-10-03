The ongoing construction project in the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road has kept Windsor police busy.

Windsor police say officers have responded to multiple collisions at the E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road intersection within the last few weeks.

In mid-September, Windsor police asked motorists to avoid the area because of the construction project.

At that time, police reported significant traffic congestion and also saw an increase in collisions.

On Friday, police issued another construction zone reminder and are asking motorists to stay alert and use extra caution when driving through the construction zone.

They're also reminding drivers to reduce their speed, avoid distractions and leave extra space for vehicles merging or changing lanes.

Police want drivers to consider alternate routes such as County Road 42, Tecumseh Road East, or Riverside Drive when possible.

Construction zone safety reminder:



In recent weeks, Windsor Police have responded to multiple motor vehicle collisions at the intersection of E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road, an area that is currently under heavy construction.



Motorists are reminded to stay alert and… pic.twitter.com/O8pHEZ37rT — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 3, 2025

The police service says it will continue to maintain a presence at the intersection to enhance road safety.

As part of the $100-million interchange project, westbound lanes of the expressway from Manning Road to Lauzon Parkway will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

The full closure will last until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 5.

Phase one of the project started on September 15 and includes the removal of the traffic signals and the installation of temporary traffic signals.

It also includes the realignment of culverts and ditches, the widening of the shoulder and median and the start of bridge abutments for the overpass.

This phase is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

Construction is expected to last for the remainder of 2025 and will continue in 2026 and 2027.