Ward 7 city councillor Angelo Marignani says he's already receiving calls about the Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway interchange project.

He's asking motorists to leave a bit early and also be kind and understanding.

As AM800 news reported this morning, drivers can expect major delays in the area as crews begin work on the $100-million overpass interchange at the intersection.

The work is part of the first phase of the project, which includes the removal of the traffic signals and the installation of temporary traffic signals.

It also includes the realignment of culverts and ditches, the widening of the shoulder and median and the start of bridge abutments for the overpass.

Marignani says the city is hearing from the public.

"We're doing our best to educate the public on this project so that they can make the proper choices on their drive so they can reduce their drive time and avoid any sort of delays that this construction can bring them," says Marignani.

He says residents have been asking for this project.

"Once this project is completed, people will be very, very happy with their drive times because it reduces the stoplights, and it creates better traffic flow," he says. "It's going to be a much better system as soon as the project is completed."

Marignani says he'll be posting updates on his social media pages.

"Any development or any sort of change to the schedule of construction will be posted on my Facebook page, and I think that's really important to have the public know exactly what's going on so that they can make their own choices on how to get to work, school or whatever they're choosing to do," says Marignani.

The city says lane restrictions are in place along the expressway from east of Lauzon Parkway, County Road 22 west of Lesperance Road to Banwell Road and from the roundabout at Mulberry Drive and Wildwood Drive, south to the expressway.

This phase of the project is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

Construction is expected to last for the remainder of 2025 and will continue in 2026 and 2027.