Windsor police have renewed their plea for the public to come forward with tips in the Highland Avenue murder case .

In an update to media Tuesday, Staff Sgt. Ted Novak said investigators believed the crime occurred between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Novak says the victim, 69-year-old Reginald Frickey, was discovered by his wife.

"On Friday morning on October 25 at 7:26 a.m., police received a call for a trouble unknown. A resident of the house returned home and found her husband injured from a head injury. She approached the male, he wasn't moving or breathing, she immediately called 911."

Police released security video footage on Monday in hopes the public would be able to identify two individuals who were in the area during the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build. He wore a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and darker shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a black backpack, and black running shoes with white so

He says investigators still believe this to be an isolated incident.

"The offender is purposely avoiding the cameras. We believe he knew the cameras were there. That's why we think he picked this residence. We don't have a motive right now, so that's what we're trying to determine at this point."

Novak says they had not yet received any responses from the public since they released the video footage.

"Our investigation is based on the assistance of the public and anytime the public can help us we need that help, we can't do it all by ourselves."

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.