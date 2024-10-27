The death of a 69-year-old man has been ruled a homicide.

Windsor police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue in south-central Windsor for a report of trouble unknown around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man dead inside the residence.

Investigators deemed the death suspicious and it was confirmed homicide on Saturday following an autopsy by the coroner's office.

At this time, investigators believe the homicide is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

However, a police spokesperson told AM800 News that no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators ask residents in the immediate area to check dash-cam or surveillance footage between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 for evidence related to this case.