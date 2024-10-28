The Windsor Police Service has released security video footage as they ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in connection to a homicide investigation.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2024, police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue for a report of trouble unknown.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man dead inside a home.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the victim, 69-year-old Reginald John Frickey, died from a head injury.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit have since acquired surveillance footage of two suspects who were in the area during the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

The suspects were seen in the 2300 block of Mercer Street, the 400 block of Lens Avenue, and the 2400 block of Highland Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build. He wore a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and darker shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a black backpack, and black running shoes with white soles.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.