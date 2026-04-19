Windsor police have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian collision in an effort to identify the driver.

On Wednesday April 15, a 65-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing mid-block on Tecumseh Road East, then hit by a second vehicle after being thrown into the opposite lane.

The driver of the first vehicle stayed at the scene, and police said the driver of the second vehicle failed to remain .

Investigators believe the second vehicle involved is a dark-coloured SUV with a rear window spoiler or wing.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road East, between Windermere Road and Lincoln Road, at the time of the collision.

Police are urging the driver to come forward and speak with investigators.