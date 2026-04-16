Windsor police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday night around 10 in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East between Windermere Road and Lincoln Road.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was crossing the street mid-block and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Investigators say the impact caused the woman to be thrown into the opposite lane, where she was struck by a second vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle stayed at the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle failed to remain.

Tecumseh Road East was closed between Windermere Road and Lincoln Road while members of the Traffic Reconstruction Unit investigated.

Police say the roadway has reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Windsor police.