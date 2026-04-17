Windsor Police are asking the driver involved in this week's fatal vehicle collision to come forward and speak with investigators.

On Wednesday, April 15, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

An investigation determined that a 65-year-old woman was crossing the street mid-block when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. After being hit, she was thrown into the opposite lane, where she was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene. However, the second driver failed to remain and has not yet been identified.

Investigators believe that vehicle is a dark-coloured SUV with a rear window spoiler or wing that was travelling eastbound at the time of the incident.

Investigators recognize that this was a traumatic and fast-moving event, and it is possible the driver did not immediately realize what had occurred. However, under Ontario law, any driver involved in a collision must remain at the scene.

Police are urging the driver to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact Windsor Police.