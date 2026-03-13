A Windsor law firm is appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on Highway 3 earlier this week.

Joanna Sweet, managing partner of Greg Monforton and Partners, has been retained by the parents of a 15-month-old child killed in a multi-vehicle collision that took place at the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 31, near the border of Kingsville and Leamington.

The collision happened at 10:10 a.m. on March 9, where 15-month-old Hudson and his mother Isabelle Marteniano were travelling in an SUV that was struck from behind and launched forward into the intersection.

Both Hudson and his mother suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital. Despite all medical efforts, Hudson did not survive.

The firm is now investigating this collision and looking to identify all parties responsible for Hudson's death.

Sweet says the collision happened on Monday, March 9.

"The Marteniano vehicle was rear ended and pushed into oncoming traffic, it was about 10 a.m. on that morning and we are asking anyone who might have any knowledge about any of the circumstances leading to that collision, who might have witnessed it, who might have video footage of it, to call me at Greg Monforton & Partners."

She says any information is helpful.

"Eye witnesses, dashcam footage, if there are anyone in the area who has other kinds of video footage, I'd be interested in all of that, that's all very helpful."

She says any eye witnesses, or those with dashcam footage are asked to give her a call.

"I'm kind of looking for everything at this point because I don't know what I don't know. So, if someone saw something, or if they know anything about the time leading to the collision that could be relevant, or anything like that, I would definitely be interested in hearing from them."

Sweet says the Marteniano family thanks the community for their support during this difficult time, but kindly ask that their privacy be respected and the visitation and funeral be kept to friends, family and colleagues only.

Witnesses can contact Sweet at her office at 519-258-6490 or on her mobile phone at 519-981-4041.