Life-threatening injuries are being reported after a three-vehicle crash in Essex County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened Monday morning just after 10 at the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 31, at the Kingsville-Leamington border.

According to police, Essex-Windsor EMS, along with Kingsville and Leamington Fire Services, attended the scene.

Police say one passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and four others sustained minor injuries.

The OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Unit was called in to investigate but has since left the scene.

Police had several roads in the area closed, but they have since reopened.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of the crash.