A toddler is dead following a three-vehicle collision at the border of Leamington and Kingsville.

At 10:10 a.m. on March 9, OPP say emergency services were called to the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 31 for a three-vehicle collision.

One passenger from an SUV, a 15-month-old male, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old female, was transported to hospital, with serious injuries.

Three other occupants from the other involved vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 3 was closed between County Road 34 - Morse Road; County Road 31 closed between County Road 18 - Mersea Road 3 for the investigation but re-opened Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.