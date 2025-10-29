A Windsor law firm is appealing for witnesses following last week's crash in LaSalle where an SUV went through the front window of Zehrs on Malden Road.

Joanna Sweet, managing partner of Greg Monforton and Partners, has been retained by 42-year-old Reynaldo Antonio Reyes Melendez.

Melendez was rushed to hospital on Oct. 20th, and Sweet said the incident is everybody's worst nightmare.

"He was really just sitting at a table by the front windows at the Zehrs on Malden Road in LaSalle, and sudden a vehicle, an SUV comes crashing through the window, and he got pinned under that SUV," Sweet said.

"Not only is it obviously shocking to be in that situation, but he sustained some really serious injuries."

Sweet said her client is still in hospital.

"He has suffered from a bad arm fracture, requiring a surgery, and he's had some complications, some blood clots in his lungs, also requiring a procedure. He has bumps and bruises, pain, and soft tissue injuries all over his body. As well as, it looks like a head injury," she said.

She said Melendez is going through an extremely difficult time.

"His family has just been besides themselves. He has extended family in the area as well and they've been at hospital and they've been just really concerned, but yes, he is a husband, he has a wife, and he was a really hard worker at Zehrs. Sounds like worked two jobs at Zehrs, so [he] was there frequently," said Sweet.

She asked anyone with information to come forward to help piece together how this happened.

"In this day and age there's so many cameras out there, and people see a lot, and it's not always just the business cameras that are helpful, it's eye witness evidence. So if anyone saw that, or knows any of the circumstances leading up to it, it would be very very helpful to speak to them," said Sweet.

Witnesses can contact Sweet by calling her office at 519-258-6490.