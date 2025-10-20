One person was taken to hospital after a car plowed through the frontside of Zehrs in LaSalle on Monday afternoon.
LaSalle police told AM800 News that the vehicle entered the building around 2:30 p.m.
Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene and transported one person to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The grocery store on Malden Road is open while police continue their investigation.
