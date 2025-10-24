An elderly woman has been charged following after a car drove through the frontside of Zehrs in LaSalle on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, LaSalle Police responded to a single motor vehicle collision at the grocery store on Malden Road.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle had crashed through the front window and came to a rest inside of the store.

A 42-year-old Windsor man who was inside the store at the time was hit by the vehicle. He was transported to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 73-year-old LaSalle woman has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Police state the woman is required to attend provincial offences court at a future date.