The City of Windsor has deployed its fleet of snow plows and salt trucks as the region is under a snowfall warning .

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres (4 to 6 inches) is expected to fall across Windsor-Essex on Sunday.

Monika Grant, senior manager of Contracts, Field Services, and Maintenance for Public Works, said a fleet of 23 trucks will be out during the storm.

"In Windsor we salt across multiple lanes as we do a pass. Even though we're in the curb lane we do throw two or three lanes over to hit everything as we do our first pass through, so if you see a salt truck, give them room to do what they need to do," she said.

"They have a maximum speed, they can't do the same speed that you do, so just be aware of where they are and give them room to work."

She said crews will remain on the roads through the duration of the storm.

"Even usually after a snowfall ends we're out for an additional three or four hours cleaning up various areas, addressing any drifting issues," Grant said.

"It is suppose to be very cold so the salt won't be working the way it normally does in Windsor. Once we hit minus 10 (14F) it impacts how quickly the salt can dissolve ice and snow, so we'll be monitoring road conditions throughout the entire storm."

Lakeshore said Friday night that a road-salt shortage is forcing the municipality to adjust winter maintenance, with crews now focusing on priority roads and areas prone to ice buildup.

Grant said this is not an issue for Windsor.

"It hasn't impacted us yet. We are cognizant that there is the potential, but, it hasn't impacted our salt levels at this point," she said.

Transit Windsor said operational delays are expected Sunday as "drivers work to get travellers where they need to go safely and securely".

Residents are reminded that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility.

Once snowfall ends, commercial sidewalks must be cleared within four hours and residential sidewalks must be cleared within 12 hours.