The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning in effect with 10 to 15 cm's or 4 to 6 inches expected, at times heavy. Wind out of the northeast gusting to 50. High minus 8, with the wind chill minus 16 or 3 F this afternoon.

This evening: Periods of light snow ending near midnight. Windy. Low minus 12. Wind chill near minus 20/MINUS 4 F.

Tomorrow: A few flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. Windy. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 20/MINUS 4 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low minus 18 or 0.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7 or 19.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 10 or 14.